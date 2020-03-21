(Tulsans unless indicated)

Allison Cothran, 27; Billy Rodgers, 28, both of Skiatook.

Julie Craft, 76; Ralph Richter, 88.

Elizabeth Di Silvestro, 26; Jeremy Hensley, 27, both of Bixby.

Nadezhda Dontsova, 26; Justin Hawkins, 30.

Shelby Fields, 22; Joseph Landis, 22.

Amanda Fitzpatrick, 32; Joseph Hedges, 30, both of Glenpool.

Faxon Fox, 30; Robert Cheatham, 38.

Connie Garrison, 47; James Ayers, 59.

Meghan Malcom, 22; Eliah Misthaven, 22.

Margarita Lira Rodriguez, 31; Carlos Lopez Flores, 33.

Joyce Mabery, 52; William Vaden Jr., 64.

Sally Mattingly, 55; Larry Mattingly Jr., 62, both of Broken Arrow.

Katherine McMillan, 24; Michael Friend, 26.

Nkaya Musungayi, 27; Connor Hixson, 28, of Owasso.

Rylee Olson, 22; Andrew Hanson, 22, both of Broken Arrow.

Tylee Phillips, 25; Gabriel Brant, 31, both of Haskell.

Michelle Powell, 49, of Jennings; Brandon Leaming, 53, of Sand Springs.

Ashley Ranford, 24, of Glenpool; Dennis Llewellyn Jr., 23.

Kathleen Rhine, 25; Sean Snow, 28.

Rosa Simmons, 23; Devaughn Williamson, 22.

Micah Wallis, 23; Tristan McBee, 24, both of Edmond.

