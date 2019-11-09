(Tulsans unless indicated)

Taylor Brown, 23; John Webster, 25, both of Broken Arrow.

Lindsay Buntz, 24; John Trentman, 25.

Crystal Heustis, 48; Steven Grimes, 45.

Alexandra Hussey, 22; Blake Teel, 25, both of Collinsville.

Puja Jana, 29; Andrew Safi, 26.

Morgan Jarman, 22; Justin Fay, 23.

LaRonda Long, 43; Ifeanyi Madu, 54.

Antigone Lovoi, 28; Joshua Bowles, 36, both of Oklahoma City.

Laura Lupton, 23; Zachary Arnold, 21.

Francyne Melberg, 28, of Huntersville, N.C.; Denton Field, 32, of Cornelius, N.C.

Lorena Pichardo, 26; Nathaniel Mason, 23.

Alicia Riddle, 44; Roger Stanley, 42, both of Broken Arrow.

Ashley Schalk, 25; Robert Webb, 26, both of Bixby.

Hayley Schinnerer, 22, of Sand Springs; Taylor Foster, 23.

Ronneta Waits, 23; Tyler Brown, 22.

