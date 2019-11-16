(Tulsans unless indicated)

Ai Askew, 27; Dakota Medley, 25.

Amber Ayres, 30; Adam Allenbaugh, 31.

Jenita Copeland, 50; Robert Hutchison, 50.

Janelle Gillispie, 30; Nathan Stinson, 29.

Dawn Helmuth, 37; Andrew Garner, 26, both of Sand Springs.

Janice Hewitt, 49; Richard McCarty, 26, both of Coweta.

Jessalyn Hinson, 37; John Price, 42, both of Sand Springs.

Laci Hylton, 31; Andrew Smith, 33, both of Skiatook.

Allyson Rayment, 32; Andrew Baldwin, 32.

Belsy Rodriguez Vallejo, 21; Erick Bernal Herrera, 30.

