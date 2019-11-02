(Tulsans unless indicated)

Tsonyah Barnette, 35; Jacob Chavez, 38, both of Muskogee.

Jessie Bushyhead, 29; Karl Klein, 30, both of Claremore.

Thang Cing, 24; Hua Cin, 38.

Karla Dungan, 51; Jason Dye, 38, both of Sperry.

Danielle Hundhausen, 37; Wyatt Leach, 39, both of Collinsville.

Jory Marshall, 39; Dajia Manuel, 29.

Kacie McFarland, 21; Kyle Kohler, 21, both of Claremore.

Beatriz Nolasco, 21; Obed Gutierrez, 20.

Amy Saldana, 36; Rafael Marin, 41.

Jessica Seawright, 38; Timothy Wilkens, 49, of Sand Springs.

Jessica Shook, 27; Jerad Cranke, 30.

Huai Siam, 19; Thang Mung, 32.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you