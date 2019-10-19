(Tulsans unless indicated)

Sarah Alvarez, 24; Kyle Emler, 21.

Brittanie Barnard, 23; Colin Babb, 24.

Denise Bluford-Walker, 53; Christopher Walker, 55, both of Jenks.

April Chesser, 37; Kimberly Richardson, 32, both of Muskogee.

Stephanie Eycleshymer, 27; Eric Miller, 28.

Rebecca Flattery, 32; Brian McDaniel, 30, both of Asheville, N.C.

Autumn Fosburg, 29; Hayden Ivins, 26.

Madison Goodale, 24; Asa Plett, 23, both of Glenpool.

Hayley Hasler, 30; Alexander Schneider, 30.

Thomas Krause Jr., 43; Justin Terrapin, 32.

Cassandra Lee, 24, of Melbourne, Fla.; Timothy Litzinger, 25, of Malabar, Fla.

Angela McCowan, 50, of Monterey, Tenn.; Mark Hotsinpiller, 52, of Cookeville, Tenn.

Brandon Rutledge, 22; Drew Forsman, 23.

Madison Ryder, 26; Skylor Ladd, 25.

Catherine Stewart, 36; Amanda Hopkins, 36, both of Sand Springs.

Sarah Vickers, 22; Edward Newsome IV, 23.

