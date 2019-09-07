(Tulsans unless indicated)
Fatima Abu-Saleh, 24; Tyler Nelson, 30.
Amberdawn Alfred, 38; Jared Tusia, 36, both of Broken Arrow.
Willa Brown, 24; Brett Adamson, 32.
Daria Cash, 64; Michael Schneider, 61, of Sand Springs.
Salena Caudill, 35; James Campbell, 30.
Judith Clarke, 79; John Freeman, 81.
Stephanie Crawford, 33; Jose Rivas, 32, of Broken Arrow.
Adriana Escalera Velasco, 31; Tsareva Misheva, 35.
Miracle Foster, 40; Carl Cooper Jr., 55.
Jordan Gonzalez, 26; Saul Cabrera, 29.
Ericka Guzman Flores, 41; Jose Flores Rodriguez, 34.
Saraya Harmon, 24; Dwight Woodrell III, 27.
Kelly Hemmings, 48; Leon Cain, 46.
Morgan Hillin, 26; Tyler Lantman, 25, both of New Brunswick, N.J.
Jenna Hopwood, 30, of Bixby; Joshua Knoepfel, 30, of Glenpool.
Lisa Houston, 41; Kelvin Dodson, 41, both of Broken Arrow.
Brytnee Huggard, 22; Aaron Thomas, 38.
Margarita Iracheta Esquivel, 45; Eloy Lopez Becerra, 48.
Stephanie Johnson, 21; Christian Johnson, 24, both of Broken Arrow.
Amanda Langston, 37; Richard Langston, 41, both of Broken Arrow.
Kelsey Luetjen, 25; Benjamin LaCourse, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa.
Rachael Manning, 26; John Scott, 33, both of Broken Arrow.
Maria Medina Bustos, 29; Pedro Rodriguez, 25, both of Broken Arrow.
Yesenia Moreno, 51; Dennis Compton, 56, both of Broken Arrow.
Therena Morris, 58, of Claremore; Erik Nielsen, 60.
Caitlyn Moser, 29; Nathaniel Stanfield, 35.
Alexis Newton, 25; Jason Beasley, 26.
Brenda Otts, 55; Danny Thomason, 68, of Cleveland, Okla.
Caila Paquin, 25, of Harleysville, Pa.; Ethan May, 27, of Broken Arrow.
Jacquelin Parsons, 27; Dennis Campbell, 24, both of Sand Springs.
Maria Raudales Vazquez, 22, of Broken Arrow; Alfredo Hernandez, 26, of Ulysses, Kan.
Charolette Roberts, 66; Clifford Sallas, 65, both of Sand Springs.
Mariel Rodriguez Cruz, 32; Steven Wilson, 34, both of Owasso.
Cinthia Rodriguez Garcia, 26; Marcus Dees, 26, of Inola.
Irma Saldivar-Munoz, 46; Paulino Hernandez Albarran, 49.
Elizabeth Solorio Hernandez, 37; Daniel Ruiz Hernandez, 31.
Katie Standish, 31; Christopher St. John, 35, both of Norfolk, Mass.
Robbie Summers, 21, of Mounds; Jesus Galindo, 22, of Bixby.
Mia Swearingen, 21; Omar Jones, 30.
Christina Widmayer, 25; Kevin Laing Jr., 24.
Jamie Wood, 40; Corey Taft, 40, both of Broken Arrow.
Tayler Wood, 25; Christopher Cahill, 26.
Rachel Worden, 35; Devin Barnes, 34, both of Owasso.