(Tulsans unless indicated)

Fatima Abu-Saleh, 24; Tyler Nelson, 30.

Amberdawn Alfred, 38; Jared Tusia, 36, both of Broken Arrow.

Willa Brown, 24; Brett Adamson, 32.

Daria Cash, 64; Michael Schneider, 61, of Sand Springs.

Salena Caudill, 35; James Campbell, 30.

Judith Clarke, 79; John Freeman, 81.

Stephanie Crawford, 33; Jose Rivas, 32, of Broken Arrow.

Adriana Escalera Velasco, 31; Tsareva Misheva, 35.

Miracle Foster, 40; Carl Cooper Jr., 55.

Jordan Gonzalez, 26; Saul Cabrera, 29.

Ericka Guzman Flores, 41; Jose Flores Rodriguez, 34.

Saraya Harmon, 24; Dwight Woodrell III, 27.

Kelly Hemmings, 48; Leon Cain, 46.

Morgan Hillin, 26; Tyler Lantman, 25, both of New Brunswick, N.J.

Jenna Hopwood, 30, of Bixby; Joshua Knoepfel, 30, of Glenpool.

Lisa Houston, 41; Kelvin Dodson, 41, both of Broken Arrow.

Brytnee Huggard, 22; Aaron Thomas, 38.

Margarita Iracheta Esquivel, 45; Eloy Lopez Becerra, 48.

Stephanie Johnson, 21; Christian Johnson, 24, both of Broken Arrow.

Amanda Langston, 37; Richard Langston, 41, both of Broken Arrow.

Kelsey Luetjen, 25; Benjamin LaCourse, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa.

Rachael Manning, 26; John Scott, 33, both of Broken Arrow.

Maria Medina Bustos, 29; Pedro Rodriguez, 25, both of Broken Arrow.

Yesenia Moreno, 51; Dennis Compton, 56, both of Broken Arrow.

Therena Morris, 58, of Claremore; Erik Nielsen, 60.

Caitlyn Moser, 29; Nathaniel Stanfield, 35.

Alexis Newton, 25; Jason Beasley, 26.

Brenda Otts, 55; Danny Thomason, 68, of Cleveland, Okla.

Caila Paquin, 25, of Harleysville, Pa.; Ethan May, 27, of Broken Arrow.

Jacquelin Parsons, 27; Dennis Campbell, 24, both of Sand Springs.

Maria Raudales Vazquez, 22, of Broken Arrow; Alfredo Hernandez, 26, of Ulysses, Kan.

Charolette Roberts, 66; Clifford Sallas, 65, both of Sand Springs.

Mariel Rodriguez Cruz, 32; Steven Wilson, 34, both of Owasso.

Cinthia Rodriguez Garcia, 26; Marcus Dees, 26, of Inola.

Irma Saldivar-Munoz, 46; Paulino Hernandez Albarran, 49.

Elizabeth Solorio Hernandez, 37; Daniel Ruiz Hernandez, 31.

Katie Standish, 31; Christopher St. John, 35, both of Norfolk, Mass.

Robbie Summers, 21, of Mounds; Jesus Galindo, 22, of Bixby.

Mia Swearingen, 21; Omar Jones, 30.

Christina Widmayer, 25; Kevin Laing Jr., 24.

Jamie Wood, 40; Corey Taft, 40, both of Broken Arrow.

Tayler Wood, 25; Christopher Cahill, 26.

Rachel Worden, 35; Devin Barnes, 34, both of Owasso.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.