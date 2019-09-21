(Tulsans unless indicated)

Debra Adkinson, 61; Roy Moses Jr., 70.

Pilar Chavez, 19; Edgar Sigala Torres, 24.

Amber Cook, 32; James Dutcher, 33, both of Broken Arrow.

Emilee Evans, 20; Kyle Enderland, 28.

Briar Highfill, 30; John Victor, 31.

Ann Love, 21; Noah Basham, 21, both of Bixby.

Veronica Nix, 18; Daniel Rodriguez Fuentes, 20.

Brittany Robinson, 25; Colton Adsit, 27.

Jennifer Rosales, 24; Awdin Torres, 24, both of Mounds.

Elisha Rumple, 38; Betty Arellano, 37, both of Kellyville.

Heather Sodowsky, 30; Billy Kammerzell, 30, both of Owasso.

