(Tulsans unless indicated)

Mia Adams, 33; James Okudo, 34.

Dionisia Carreno Ramirez, 55; Roberto Cleto Aressanes, 63.

Katherine Dupont Meres, 29; Terrance Oakley, 35.

Anastasia Linder, 27; Andrew Marshall, 32.

Lisa Lundquist, 35; Julia Blackfox, 46.

Chelsea McCullough, 26; Bennie Herring, 28, both of Glenpool.

Kayeley Million, 20; Aaren Hobbs, 19, both of Muskogee.

Rosario Naifeh, 58; Gary Conroy, 55.

Elizabeth Price, 23; Nicolas Roe, 26, both of Mannford.

Chelsea Stanart, 27; Drake Ochsner, 25.

Suemaya Taha, 24, of Broken Arrow; Clayton Bowen, 28.

Sherri Wamego, 61; Shawn Bengel, 48.

Kelly Wilson, 31; Albert Meyer, 32, of Green Bay, Wis.

