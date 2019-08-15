(Tulsans unless indicated)

Ashlee Bunch, 25; Brooke Kear, 24, both of Bixby.

Lauren Fauser, 24; Philip Girard, 24.

Lauren Latendresse, 22; Noah Merhi, 23.

Alejandra Lopez Sierra, 38; Charles Holcomb, 45.

Emma Lundin, 32; Ryan McCormack, 33.

Tania Miller, 58; Kelvin Fields, 57, of Garland, Texas.

Alyssa Milligan, 30; Mitchell Tucker, 33, both of Broken Arrow.

Zaira Narvaez Rendon, 26; Daniel Stone, 37.

N’Sasha Watts, 20; Adrian Lewis, 21, of Broken Arrow.

Kristin Wright, 27; Justin Rooker, 31, both of Jenks.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you