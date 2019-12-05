(Tulsans unless indicated)

Luz Becerra Sanchez, 23; Christopher Bernal, 25.

April Briggs, 32; Raymond Winters, 48.

Maria Campos Bueno, 31; Nicholas Smith, 32.

Majesta Demery, 22; Joshua Sanders, 22, both of Broken Arrow.

Victori Genke, 21; Daniel Kubow, 29, both of Broken Arrow.

Sarah Hawley, 26; Michael Cloud, 33, both of Hot Springs, Ark.

Allie Hudson, 21; Brian Carbajal Carranza, 24.

Zoila Miranda Rubio, 37; Ever Alvarado Carranza, 36.

Gabrielle Neal, 21; Ryan Woodard, 34.

Nian Nuam, 19; Hau Taithul, 20.

Priscilla Nunez, 20; Bernardo Gonzalez, 23.

Lluvia Pizano Rodriguez, 16; Kevon Jordan, 18.

Kayla Reather, 25; Zachary Parker, 27.

Samantha Schisler, 28; Adam Johnson, 33, both of Owasso.

