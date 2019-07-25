(Tulsans unless indicated)

Marianne Brame, 66; Stephen Badraun, 74.

Jesse Dean, 21; Brandon Cochrane, 23, both of Broken Arrow.

Rebekah Dorrell, 19, of Owasso; Jonathan McDonald, 20, of Catoosa.

Reina Garcia Dimas, 37; Juan Puentes Garcia, 38.

Abigail Hicks, 22; Mark Keilbarth, 24.

Whitney Jenkins, 38; Alexander Moss, 37.

Amelia Jones, 38; Adam Hornung, 38, both of Wagoner.

Nicole Livingstone, 48; Andy Brown, 50.

Marleni Martinez, 23; Oscar Portillo Solis, 27.

Jennifer Payton, 36; Chad Stevenson, 32, both of Sapulpa.

Kellyn Register, 33; Richard Lee, 37.

Tanya Reynoso, 38; John Anglin, 35, both of Bixby.

Savannah Snyder, 22, of Catoosa; Brian Sellers, 37, of Edmond.

