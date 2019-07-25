(Tulsans unless indicated)
Marianne Brame, 66; Stephen Badraun, 74.
Jesse Dean, 21; Brandon Cochrane, 23, both of Broken Arrow.
Rebekah Dorrell, 19, of Owasso; Jonathan McDonald, 20, of Catoosa.
Reina Garcia Dimas, 37; Juan Puentes Garcia, 38.
Abigail Hicks, 22; Mark Keilbarth, 24.
Whitney Jenkins, 38; Alexander Moss, 37.
Amelia Jones, 38; Adam Hornung, 38, both of Wagoner.
Nicole Livingstone, 48; Andy Brown, 50.
Marleni Martinez, 23; Oscar Portillo Solis, 27.
Jennifer Payton, 36; Chad Stevenson, 32, both of Sapulpa.
Kellyn Register, 33; Richard Lee, 37.
Tanya Reynoso, 38; John Anglin, 35, both of Bixby.
Savannah Snyder, 22, of Catoosa; Brian Sellers, 37, of Edmond.