(Tulsans unless indicated)

Sheena Bottorff, 34; Andrea Kinkeade, 41, both of Broken Arrow.

Whitney Brannan, 28; Cody Mumma, 29.

Elizabeth Brown, 37; John Helm, 36, both of Bixby.

Katelyn Chetelat, 24; Joseph Riggenbach, 26.

Brandi Cox, 36; Jerry Stahl, 50.

Natasha Dahm, 34; Shannon Grimes, 45, both of Broken Arrow.

Anissa Dickerson, 41; Michael Sadler, 37, both of Medford, Mass.

Alllison Dupre, 27; Christopher Drover, 38, both of Skiatook.

Andrea Garcia Navarro, 18; Jonathan Manriquez Salazar, 23.

Rosemary Guerra, 39; Jose Sanchez Rivera, 37.

Victoria Hamilton, 28; Cierra Copeland, 29.

Jennifer Laney, 30; Heath Miller, 38, both of Owasso.

Angela Larson, 43; Matthew Cozort, 40, of Bixby.

Mireille Mbau, 23; Michael Velasquez, 35, both of Sand Springs.

Angie Miller, 29; Michael Mustain, 33.

Hayley Miller, 24; Timothy Thompson, 22.

Maria Najera, 26; Derek Ryan, 29, both of Owasso.

Kalie Pierce, 26; Winston Broach, 34.

Mary Redmond, 22; William Brown, 32, both of Sand Springs.

Emily Rowe, 24; Noah Eagan, 24, both of Lawrence, Kan.

Nour Shaban, 24; Nader Shaker, 27, both of Broken Arrow.

Ashley Stark, 25; Grant Hallbauer, 24, both of Searcy, Ark.

Lindsay Taylor, 26; Derek Drake, 29, both of Broken Arrow.

