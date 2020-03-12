(Tulsans unless indicated)

Honey Albano Ornillo, 31; Terry Clem, 57, both of Broken Arrow.

Claudia Aviles Valenzuela, 34; Francisco Laborin Rico, 41.

Heather Berry, 40; Michael Nokes, 50.

Sarmarie Correa Quinones, 20; Cecilio Morales Miguel, 22, both of Broken Arrow.

Jessica Guereca, 40; Ever Salvador Rosa, 28.

Mayghen Hipple, 26; Austin Taylor, 26.

Alexia Lamb, 30; Spenser Bolte, 29.

Yi Li, 32, of Galveston, Texas; Yanming Chen, 30.

Trisha Rich, 22; Jeffrey McCaig Jr., 28.

Jessica Sharp, 47; Charley Clark, 42, both of Jenks.

Jalaa Stultz, 38; Phillip Taylor, 46, both of Broken Arrow.

Shaye Talburt, 33; Derek Willyard, 33, both of Owasso.

Jenny Turpin, 45; Jerry Kane, 55, both of Bixby.

Kristina Turpin, 22; Ethan Skipper, 22, both of Collinsville.

Tags

Recommended for you