(Tulsans unless indicated)

Bayleigh Bates, 21; Kent Head, 48, both of Sapulpa.

Madeline Booth, 22, of Owasso; Peyton Grufik, 22.

Cheryl Hill, 61; Dee Branson, 50, both of South Coffeyville.

Kari Kerr, 30; Cody Cordell, 32.

Sarah Kidwell, 39; Zachary Butterworth, 30, both of Owasso.

Courtney Morgan, 22; Dawson O’Hara, 23, both of Glenpool.

Tia Morgan, 47; Eric Johnson, 46.

Deana Morris, 50; Ralph Hishaw, 34.

Judith Muyange, 42; Albert Kisangi, 46, of The Woodlands, Texas.

Chau Nguyen, 27; Steven Nguyen, 31.

Madison Pendergraft, 25; Zane Kirk, 28.

Hilda Sosa Ramos, 35; Miguel Villamil, 40.

Wanda Sullivan, 56; Heriberto Castillo Arellano, 36.

Meagan Taff, 25; Quincy Knapp, 27.

Tina Tsien, 21; Michael Lieu, 25, both of Broken Arrow.

Sarah Vernier, 25; Corbin Brown, 24.

Katey Warden, 29; Emad Ramadan, 24.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you