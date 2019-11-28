(Tulsans unless indicated)

Marisela Aguilar, 40; Otoniel Ratzon Gregorio, 34.

Jessica Ashworth, 30; Jacob Hightower, 30.

Charity Berg, 35; Kyle Iverson, 35.

Donna Bryant, 57; Gary Thompson, 56, of Sapulpa.

Melissa Fowler, 46; Greg Harper, 47.

Elizabeth Hollon, 29; Justin Kinslow, 34, both of Bixby.

Amanda Johnson, 23; Chandler Houtman, 24, both of Collinsville.

Jamie Jordan, 20; Charles Wilhite, 20.

Mary McMahan, 24; Keith Netherland, 32, both of Broken Arrow.

Keli Miller, 25; Grayson Solomon, 25.

Nguyen Nguyen, 22; Tri Nguyen, 23.

Devonny Richey, 41; Kirill Gromov, 52.

Michelle Subramaniam, 25; Garen Wheeler, 26, both of Broken Arrow.

Lauren Watts, 22; Josiah Showman, 23.

Elizabeth Welborn, 29; Aaron Chavis, 27.

Laurel Wethington, 30; Joseph Raines, 36.

Jamesa Williams, 36; Daniel Underhill, 45, both of Broken Arrow.

