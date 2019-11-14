(Tulsans unless indicated)

Breanna Barnard, 23; Nathan Major, 23.

Emily Blankenship, 34; Daniel Sharples, 37.

Baylee Bolton, 26; Micheal McGuire, 28, both of Kellyville.

Avery Browand, 25; Colton Jackson, 24, both of Owasso.

Misti Carter, 37, of McKinney, Texas; Emory Herring Jr., 40, of Cleveland, Okla.

Mikelleen Cozad, 25; Cameron Wright, 28, both of Broken Arrow.

Sarah Day, 33; Aaron Adams, 33, both of Owasso.

Kelly Evans, 44; Patrick Lekey, 42.

Eresi Ezikpe, 49; Ehiosun Davis, 49.

Emily Ferrell, 30; Montana Russell, 30, of Whitesboro.

Ashley Fowler, 23; Nathan Jackson, 29.

Sonia Fuentes Ixlaj, 42; Melvin Mauricio Macario, 41.

Francesca Garbrah, 22; Israel Whitman, 23.

Charlie Gibson, 26; Conner Carroll, 25.

Amy Gonzalez, 33, of Bartlesville; Giulio Salazar Rojas, 35, of Broken Arrow.

Jessica Hamilton, 31; Ethan Kono, 34.

Juana Hernandez, 45; Saul Rodriguez, 38.

Annie Joshlin, 30; Rayce Toth, 36.

Britanny Lacey, 28; Lawrence Umukoro, 31.

Nydia Lopez Avila, 23; Felix Carreto Rodas, 24, both of Owasso.

Dara Lugafet, 23; Tyler Caldwell, 23, both of Coweta.

Ashley McGlothlin, 29; Michael Mayer, 37, both of Broken Arrow.

Hilda Montoya Rodriguez, 45; Jose Lechuga Valles, 46.

Monica Moore, 21; Matthew Cramsey, 24, both of Owasso.

Judy Owens, 60; Alfredo Muniz Jr., 55, both of Jenks.

Ashley Salisbury, 22; Michael Flores-Cuevas, 21, both of Owasso.

Mary Sanderson, 24; Michael Beamis, 29.

Morgan Skaggs, 26; Calvin McArter, 26, both of Broken Arrow.

Amanda Storms, 39; Daniel Polasek, 40, both of Sand Springs.

Veronica Wilson, 31; Stephan Powell, 33, of Sapulpa.

Brittany Yarwood, 30; Blake Edwards, 23, both of Coweta.

Bilikis Yinusa, 42; Johnie Caldwell, 41.

