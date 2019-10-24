(Tulsans unless indicated)

Abigail Camargo, 23; William Barnes, 24, both of Sand Springs.

Kimber Croley, 34; James Hawk, 34.

Danielle Deering, 26; Nicholas Lovett, 27, both of Broken Arrow.

Randi Gill, 27; Matthew Ward, 27, both of Owasso.

Kelsey Hale, 31; Cameron Philpott, 27.

Tarah Peery, 34; Valentin Hernandez, 28.

Taylor Perdue, 24, of Skiatook; Daniel Storts II, 31.

Laura Roberts, 30; Paul Veloff, 27.

Myleke Rodgers, 29; Warren Rosa, 32.

Teiza Simon, 44; Patrick McCoy, 56, both of Owasso.

Jordan Simpson, 33; Jeffery Pounds, 44.

Jennifer Sherier, 22; Scott McAllister, 23.

Amber Star, 61; Robert Autry Jr., 62, of Sperry.

Ciera Steen, 22; Travis Walton, 29, both of Broken Arrow.

Adrianna Wright, 38; Joseph McCarty, 41.

