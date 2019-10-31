(Tulsans unless indicated)

Jamie Angel, 36; Timothy Read, 38, both of Jenks.

Rosa Angel, 18; Oscar Torres, 23.

Allison Beck, 31; Paul Mihos, 33.

Olivia Bird, 25; Phillip Butts, 30.

Nicole Bivens, 30; Bradley Bivens, 22, both of Collinsville.

Audrey Black, 24; Alex Linthicum, 25.

Jennifer Blanton, 29; Alexander Hammer, 26, both of Broken Arrow.

Maureen Burke, 25; Joseph Sullivan, 24.

Amy Campbell, 35; Brandon Rolan, 35.

Terry Carter Jr. 53; Rhett Myers, 42, both of Coweta.

Leota Cinadr, 35; F. Hunter Lane, 29.

Zam Cing, 23; Lang Lian, 25.

Jennifer Cotton, 32; Jesse Rhodes, 36.

Stacey Dalati, 23; Kevin Rodgers, 24.

Jennifer Dick, 39; Craig Bryant, 48, both of Sand Springs.

Dulce Esparza, 23; Ricardo Perez, 23.

Reagan Fisher, 26; Steven Elish, 30, both of Broken Arrow.

Adrienne Graham, 28; Kyle Orcutt, 30, both of Broken Arrow.

Sara Grisham, 31; Andrew Grimm 34.

Ashtyn Grotts, 21; Austin Judd, 24.

Elizabeth Guthrie, 25; Michael Musick, 26.

Amanda Hagins, 26; Austin Richison, 28, both of Owasso.

Stephanie Hayes, 32; Dustin Hearn, 29.

Melinda Hodges, 40; Steven Brown, 46, both of Owasso.

Victoria Jackson, 22; Brendan Buffenbarger, 27, both of Broken Arrow.

Gavriela Juarez, 19; Juan Gomez, 19.

Cassie Koepsel, 41; Andrew Grimm, 40.

Jessica Korver, 29, of Broken Arrow; Augustus Holland, 28, of Jay.

Kathrine Larsen, 31; Daniel Brock, 38.

Allison Malone, 30; Jeremy Romondo, 36, of Owasso.

Glorianna McDonald, 24; Justin Moody, 30, both of Broken Arrow.

Emily Meyer, 33; Matthew Barry, 34, both of Glenpool.

Irene Moushon, 42; Allan Pagtama, 31.

Whitney Muller, 25; Michael Troxell, 26, both of Pearland, Texas.

Pili Nava, 43; Carl Fansler, 42.

Cynthia Newman, 52, of Broken Arrow; James Harrison, 51, Grapevine, Texas.

Karina Posada, 35; Miguel Ramirez, 31.

Savannah Primeaux, 36; Kimberlie Grass, Jr., 32.

Sedina Quintero, 23; Fernando Guerrero, 24.

Anna Richardson, 37; Paul Richardson, 40, both of Owasso.

Martha Ringgold, 54; James Cleland, 54, both of Jenks.

Kimberly Rivera, 19; Abel Vazquez, 22.

Moriah Roberts, 28; Weston Horn, 29.

Misti Rogers, 33; Tayllor Brooks, 27.

Shanowa Rose, 24; Alex Randall, 25, both of Bixby.

Diane Russell, 75; James Russell, 75, both of Owasso.

Catherine Sallee, 55 of Claremore; Steven Skowronski, 56.

Lale Samara, 27; Jordan Forester, 31.

Bridget Thedorff, 45; Elliot Smith, 42.

Katherine Thomas, 37; Markell Carter, 30, both of Broken Arrow.

Marquetta Thompson, 44; Stacy Prince, 49, both of Jenks.

Lisa Vang, 28; Jesse Lay, 33.

Belsy Vasquez, 19; Dober Orozco, 20.

Jordan Waguespack, 30; Michael Murphy, 37, both of Bixby.

Dionne White, 39; Aaron Mock, 42.

Heather Williams, 27; Jacob Leader, 32.

Lynden Wright, 34; Thomas Dismukes, 28.

Victoria Zermeno, 20; Carlos Silva, 20.

