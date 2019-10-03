(Tulsans unless indicated)

Katherine Anderson, 20; Tyler Harrison, 20.

Shamika Antwine, 42; Darian Boone, 38.

Katie Baker, 28, of Big Cabin; Eloy Nolivos, 53.

Phillip Baker II, 35; Ramiro Vazquez Dominguez, 43.

Elsa Bustos, 29; Arturo Torres, 30, both of Broken Arrow.

Candice Cheadle, 28; Charles Swope, 28, both of Broken Arrow.

Heather Cobb, 24; Nicholas Davis, 29, both of Broken Arrow.

Nicole Endsley, 28; Timothy Hillis, 28, both of Denver.

Yessica Garcia Giron, 25; Irvin Calvac, 28, both of Mounds.

Lyndsie Gillum, 23; Samuel Hoag, 26, both of Broken Arrow.

Tosha Hall, 21; Blade Mamula, 21, both of Bixby.

Faith Harjo, 31; Brian Jones Jr., 33.

Ashlee Howard, 20, of Sand Springs; Alexander Collins, 21.

Okeoghene Jombo, 38; Stephanie Dildy, 29.

Angela McLaughlin, 44; Jackie Morgan, 46, both of Stillwater.

Amanda Miller, 26; Clayton Pelotte, 34.

Sandra Million, 69; Joel Million, 70.

Christy Moore, 29; Brian Bell, 38, both of Broken Arrow.

Jessica Pancratz, 27; Devon Callaway, 28, both of Owasso.

Brittany Ramnarine, 23; Anthony Williams, 26.

Lizeth Romero Chacon, 24; Jose Montes Arana, 23.

Jaamy Trevino Hernandez, 19, of Broken Arrow; Jose Figueroa Velasquez, 19.

Megan Ward, 33; Pedro Magdaleno, 35.

Ashawnda Wilson, 26; Hank Escobedo, 26.

Kimberly Wise, 32; Terry Ashlock, 39, both of Broken Arrow.

