Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHERN CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHWESTERN MAYES COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHWESTERN WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 145 AM CDT. * AT 1258 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 4 MILES NORTHWEST OF OOLOGAH TO NEAR TURLEY TO 4 MILES SOUTHEAST OF TERLTON, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE... OWASSO... SAPULPA... JENKS... SKIATOOK... CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE... VERDIGRIS... MANNFORD... SPERRY... OOLOGAH... FOYIL... TALALA... VERA... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... KEYSTONE STATE PARK... TURLEY... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 204 AND 268. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL SEND YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN TULSA. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH