(Tulsans unless indicated)

Nicole Abner, 27; Matthew Krehbiel, 26.

Kelli Bailey, 58; Wayne Bailey, 59.

Diana Beltran Sanchez, 33; Kenneth Olansen Jr., 40.

Mika Hargis, 22; Truth Williams, 24.

Christina Hodge, 30; Matthew Hodnett, 31.

Julia Howard, 33; Jacob Clary, 46.

Susan Marlow, 42, of Collinsville; Dustin Dean, 43, of Owasso.

Ashley McFarland, 20; Bryan Miramontes Pacheco, 21, both of Sperry.

Sara Tillotson, 31; Seon Woodley, 35, both of Melbourne, Australia.

Tara Weatherford, 25; Brandon Bevill, 25, both of Broken Arrow.

Bayley White, 24; Zachary Earnest, 29, both of Bend, Ore.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you