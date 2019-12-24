(Tulsans unless indicated)

Teresa Green, 47; Christopher Drew, 48.

Alexandra Guerrero, 24; Jose Flores Rocha, 20, both of Odessa, Texas.

Kacy Hicks, 20; David Galbraith-Landes, 21.

Jared James, 38; Heath Potter, 39.

Lindsay Johnsen, 24; Michael Rayon, 25.

Abby Kurin, 35; Charles Foxen 40.

Quanita Mack, 28; Shytiana Smith, 21, both of Dallas.

Shannon Marshal, 47; Sean Kibble, 50, both of Bixby.

Kocrese Nash, 30; Oniesh Sergeon, 28.

Victoria Real, 29; Adam Real, 53, both of Cushing.

Mackenzie Schwartz, 26; Michael Hayes Jr., 27.

Destiny Thompson, 23; Dakota Ritchie, 24, both of Glenpool.

Kelly Walton, 43; Phillip Kerr, 42.

