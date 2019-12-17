(Tulsans unless indicated)

Amanda Franks, 28; Jody Stane, 33.

Lyndsey Garner, 34; Nicholas Hale, 41, both of Broken Arrow.

Elizabeth Olstroem, 24; Benjamin Farley, 24, both of Broken Arrow.

Kareen Perry, 36; Patrick Thorpe, 40.

