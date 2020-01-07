(Tulsans unless indicated)

Allison Adams, 27; Gabe Shipley, 25, both of Bixby.

Leilani Akuna, 24; Steven Abercrombie, 28.

Lori Altemose, 57; Dean Nye, 51.

Christa Clancy, 32; Kyle Roberts, 37, both of Collinsville.

Alexia Fussell, 51; Jonathan Harvey, 57, both of Bixby.

Andrea Gonzalez Gomez, 24; Dionisdio Cruz Rodriguez, 27.

Donna Gurley, 61; Ricky Peale, 67.

Jeannette Martinez Chavez, 30; Ramon Arzola-Tellez, 30.

Natasha Murray, 42; Jonnard Trimble, 40.

Casie Perse, 39; Daniel Segroves, 41, both of Broken Arrow.

Madison Simmons, 24; Brett Taylor, 24, of Beggs.

Lana Vernon, 31; Kyle Lawrence, 24, both of Owasso.

Julie Whitmore, 57, of Skiatook; Charles Schmeling, 59.

