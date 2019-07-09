(Tulsans unless indicated)

Alyssa Bargas, 25; Ty Rice, 27, both of Sand Springs.

Laura Chalus, 49; Norman Vaughan, 46, both of Inola.

Alessia Crenshaw, 29; Cecil Cummings III, 46, both of Broken Arrow.

Stephanie Duran-Quintana, 30; David Thom, 34.

Krista Green, 25; Dereck Dauteuil, 28.

Cassandra Halchishick, 27; Anthony Ellers, 33, both of Sand Springs.

Gladys Machuca Benavides, 35; Jose Reyes, 52.

Elizabeth McCarty, 44, of Haskell; Gregory Sullivan, 50, of Steubenville, Ohio.

Phyllis McCune, 55; Brooks Brewer, 53, both of Bixby.

Cassie McNatt, 36; Bradley Eubank, 39, both of Sand Springs.

Christi Phipps, 38; Saul Stilwell, 39.

Bethany Reynolds, 33; Jonathan Beck, 41, both of Los Lunas, N.M.

Catherine Reynolds, 44; Jesse Sutton Jr., 43.

Charity Robinson, 39; Windon Hargrave Jr., 43.

Olivia Toribio, 30; Victor Apaez, 29.

Ming-Fen Zhou, 51; Kevin Burris, 54.

