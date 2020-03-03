(Tulsans unless indicated)

Alma Antunez Cardona, 24; Luis Hernandez, 46.

Stacie Hardison, 45; Darren Tanner, 52, both of Sand Springs.

Tracey Johnson, 39; Brian Newell, 39.

Leighann Kunkle, 33; Jeffrey Neighbors, 42, both of Catoosa.

Gabrielle Martin, 28; Christopher Martin, 30, both of Claremore.

Kimberly McIntosh, 33; Michael Marshall, 30, both of Oakhurst.

Christine Pollard, 48; Jeffrey Utter, 46.

Hannah Wall, 23; Aaron Custer, 21.

Andrea Willibey, 35; Michael Byford, 30, both of Broken Arrow.

Tags

Recommended for you