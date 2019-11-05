(Tulsans unless indicated)
Stephanie Allen, 31; David Whitmire, 32.
Eva Almeida, 33; William Kneringer II, 34.
Ashlyn Camp, 23; Joseph Williams, 25, of Owasso.
Rachel Cap, 26; Antonio Moscosa, 27, both of Jenks.
Victoria Douthitt, 40, of Broken Arrow; Matthew Ward, 37.
Nella Godfrey, 60; Daniel David, 64.
Cassidy Jackson, 26; Matthew Defehr, 37.
Victoria O’Connell, 30; Shannan Bedwell, 34.
April Owens, 37; Michael Bogart II, 37, both of Broken Arrow.
Jessica Phillips, 32; Luis Otero, 39, of Waxahachie, Texas.
Heather Rollins, 22; Tyler West, 25.
Sierra Sanders, 25; Kyle Garren, 29, both of Plainville, Conn.
Sarah Swearingen, 31; Arthur Wallace III, 34.