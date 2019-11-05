(Tulsans unless indicated)

Stephanie Allen, 31; David Whitmire, 32.

Eva Almeida, 33; William Kneringer II, 34.

Ashlyn Camp, 23; Joseph Williams, 25, of Owasso.

Rachel Cap, 26; Antonio Moscosa, 27, both of Jenks.

Victoria Douthitt, 40, of Broken Arrow; Matthew Ward, 37.

Nella Godfrey, 60; Daniel David, 64.

Cassidy Jackson, 26; Matthew Defehr, 37.

Victoria O’Connell, 30; Shannan Bedwell, 34.

April Owens, 37; Michael Bogart II, 37, both of Broken Arrow.

Jessica Phillips, 32; Luis Otero, 39, of Waxahachie, Texas.

Heather Rollins, 22; Tyler West, 25.

Sierra Sanders, 25; Kyle Garren, 29, both of Plainville, Conn.

Sarah Swearingen, 31; Arthur Wallace III, 34.

