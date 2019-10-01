(Tulsans unless indicated)

Shannon Benkey, 45; Jerry Bickel, 45.

Destiny Burch, 24; Brandon Paniagua, 24, both of Broken Arrow.

Amanda Calavan, 39; Michael Woods, 53, both of Sand Springs.

Miranda Reeves, 27; Jacob Mendez, 23, both of Broken Arrow.

Andrea Richards, 41; Eric Crandell, 43, both of Sperry.

Elvira Romero Castro, 40; Beatriz Gonzalez Luna, 40.

Jalexa Schell, 27; Stephan McCall, 31.

Nicole Serrano, 35; Nathan Grace, 42.

Karen Smith, 50; Michael Metcalf, 49, of Inola.

Christina Stevens, 27; Joshua Dreyer, 27, both of Broken Arrow.

Emma Trevino Zamarripa, 40; Alfredo Marmolejo Lopez, 31.

Mariah Watts, 42; Jeremy Wallace, 47.

Heather Westemeir, 40; Brian Young, 43.

Chatara Williams, 33; Angelo Gonzalez, 44.

