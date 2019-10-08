(Tulsans unless indicated)

Laura Bower, 37; Christopher Cortez, 35, both of Broken Arrow.

Breanna Brumbalow, 23; Drake Roberts, 25, both of Cushing.

Rachael Foster, 26; Lauren Morley, 37.

Hilda Jimenez Raymundo, 26; Edgar Orozco, 25, both of Muskogee.

Stephanie Lenamond, 32; William Barnes, 47.

Vanessa Lin, 24; Aaron Berry, 24, both of Stillwater.

Melissa Mix, 39; Clay Harp, 42.

Stephanie Olea, 26; Ryan Shaffer, 25, both of Muskogee.

Tomomi Watts, 37; James Montgomery, 38.

Harmony West, 23; Jeremy Griffin, 27, both of Broken Arrow.

