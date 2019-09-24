(Tulsans unless indicated)

Devin Covey, 31; Justin Eberle, 36, both of Broken Arrow.

Rachel Hymer, 21; Auston Foster, 20, both of Coweta.

Devon Keith, 35; Shane Oliver, 36.

Danielle McGill, 25; Austin Ford, 24, both of Bixby.

Ashley Reynolds, 33; Robert Lucas II, 39.

Brandy Thompson, 37; Branden Heisler, 43, both of Broken Arrow.

Sarah Thrower, 36; Jason Patteson, 41, both of Broken Arrow.

Adriana Torres Esparza, 36; Hugo Bernal Becerra, 42.

Kayla Tran, 29; John Knapp IV, 30.

Phornthip Ung, 31, of Mary Esther, Fla.; Jacob Hughes, 28.

Sofia Vazquez, 25; Joshua Brady, 23.

