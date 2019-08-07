(Tulsans unless indicated)

Jennifer Becker, 47; John Fusco, 54, both of Josephine, Texas.

Sarah Bott, 25; Shon Maloney, 29.

Ariana Cortes Torres, 19; Jesus Garcia Ruiz, 22.

Carly Delay, 35, of Sand Springs; Leo Kitterman Jr., 41, of Sapulpa.

Daniela Flores, 24; Victoria Wolfe, 24, of Norman.

Erica Kapple, 27; Evan Singleton, 31, both of Sand Springs.

Linda King, 52; Joseph Metzel, 57.

Kashmere McCarroll, 21; Alyssa McNeil, 22.

Megan Mitchell, 22, of Claremore; Tanner Larson, 24, of Columbia, Mo.

Gina Paolucci, 40; Bobby Morris Jr., 47.

Gabrielle Robinson, 25; Cole McKnight, 24, both of Cushing.

Norma Sanchez Gomez, 34; Nivardo Olmos Ramirez, 56.

Caitlin Scott, 27; Caleb Holden, 28, of Granby, Mo.

Hayle Shoras, 18; Michael Woolsey, 19.

Gina Stancombe, 46; Jackie Barrow, 52, both of Bloomington, Ind.

Rozdi Tompkins, 45; Raymond Collins, 51.

Rachel Zsolnai, 23; Joel Joplin, 25.

