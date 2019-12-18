(Tulsans unless indicated)

Tania Anaya, 23; Maria Figueroa Anaya, 27.

Bailey Applegate, 23; Bryton Bartley, 23, both of Owasso.

Stephanie Bahara, 26; Tyler McMillan, 33, both of Broken Arrow.

Marcia Barron, 49; Juan Carlos Perez, 50.

Sierra Berryhill, 22, of Broken Arrow; Gabriel Sipes, 22, of Owasso.

Tasha Carey, 22; Drake Cole, 24, both of Glenpool.

Cindy Cervantes Munoz, 21; Sergio Almaguer Valadez, 25, both of Broken Arrow.

Isha Delgado Valdivia, 20, of Broken Arrow; Edwin Brambila, 20.

Chelsea Joslin, 34; Goose Salina Shatto, 22.

Ngan Ly, 26; Tuan Vo, 28.

Dortheia Mitchell, 29; Ridge Mitchell, 29.

Erin Phillips, 19; Charles Burwell, 20, both of Skiatook.

Aubry Stomprud, 22, of Tahlequah; Austin Tackett, 21, of Coweta.

Cheryl West, 49; Scott MacGregor, 59, both of Collinsville.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you