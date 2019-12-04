(Tulsans unless indicated)
Martina Alexander, 31; Marquis Johnson, 43.
Claudia Arrieta, 31; Melchor Lopez Saldivar, 36.
Tiffany Barham, 33; Joshua Jenkins, 32.
Elisea Ceron Baxcajay, 42; Vincente Sanchez Hernandez, 42.
Tracie Beck, 44; Christopher Chapman, 40, of Broken Arrow.
Sharon Blessing, 57; Gregory Foley, 64, of Bixby.
Lisa Boisey, 33; Eric Kuper, 49.
Pamela Brown, 57; Terry Sanders, 60, both of Broken Arrow.
Lacy Bull, 25, Norman; Mitchell Jennings, 24, Oklahoma City.
Kendra Canfield, 39; Robert McIntosh Jr., 40.
Rosa Mascorro Chuca, 40; Arnoldo Puentes, 40.
Lori Conway, 46; Albert Gawey Jr., 58.
Melba DeLesDernier, 56; and Glen Antoine, 63.
Susan Gould, 54; Samuel Gould, 50, both of Broken Arrow.
Karisa Helmly, 40; Anthony Clark, 49.
Elsa Lopez Y Lopez, 39; Jose Gonzalez Geronimo, 40
Jessica Mattox, 23; Caleb McGuire, 28.
Svetlana Miranda, 37, Jenks; Jon Simmons, 40, of Searcy, Arkansas.
Maria Mosqueda Negrete, 40; Celestino Rojas Alvarez, 43.
Brandy Nunley, 43; Aaron Goodman, 38, both of Sand Springs.
Brittney Pauls, 23; Matthew Whatley, 23.
Destiny Perez, 20; Ruben Becerra Escobedo Jr., 21, both of Broken Arrow.
Angelica Rodriguez, 34; Humberto Valdez Martinez, 37.
Amy Van Schuyver, 34; Michael Valbuena, 50, both of Bixby.
Hope Schellhaas, 31; Joseph Sasko, 37.
Molly Stasell, 27; Jackie Caseboldt III, 30, both of Owasso.
Marcelina Vasquez, 39; Rigoberto Reyes, 47.
Ashley Welty, 30; Tommy Salyer II, 32, both of Broken Arrow.
Lauren Wood, 31; Grant Edwards, 33, both of Owasso.