(Tulsans unless indicated)

Martina Alexander, 31; Marquis Johnson, 43.

Claudia Arrieta, 31; Melchor Lopez Saldivar, 36.

Tiffany Barham, 33; Joshua Jenkins, 32.

Elisea Ceron Baxcajay, 42; Vincente Sanchez Hernandez, 42.

Tracie Beck, 44; Christopher Chapman, 40, of Broken Arrow.

Sharon Blessing, 57; Gregory Foley, 64, of Bixby.

Lisa Boisey, 33; Eric Kuper, 49.

Pamela Brown, 57; Terry Sanders, 60, both of Broken Arrow.

Lacy Bull, 25, Norman; Mitchell Jennings, 24, Oklahoma City.

Kendra Canfield, 39; Robert McIntosh Jr., 40.

Rosa Mascorro Chuca, 40; Arnoldo Puentes, 40.

Lori Conway, 46; Albert Gawey Jr., 58.

Melba DeLesDernier, 56; and Glen Antoine, 63.

Susan Gould, 54; Samuel Gould, 50, both of Broken Arrow.

Karisa Helmly, 40; Anthony Clark, 49.

Elsa Lopez Y Lopez, 39; Jose Gonzalez Geronimo, 40

Jessica Mattox, 23; Caleb McGuire, 28.

Svetlana Miranda, 37, Jenks; Jon Simmons, 40, of Searcy, Arkansas.

Maria Mosqueda Negrete, 40; Celestino Rojas Alvarez, 43.

Brandy Nunley, 43; Aaron Goodman, 38, both of Sand Springs.

Brittney Pauls, 23; Matthew Whatley, 23.

Destiny Perez, 20; Ruben Becerra Escobedo Jr., 21, both of Broken Arrow.

Angelica Rodriguez, 34; Humberto Valdez Martinez, 37.

Amy Van Schuyver, 34; Michael Valbuena, 50, both of Bixby.

Hope Schellhaas, 31; Joseph Sasko, 37.

Molly Stasell, 27; Jackie Caseboldt III, 30, both of Owasso.

Marcelina Vasquez, 39; Rigoberto Reyes, 47.

Ashley Welty, 30; Tommy Salyer II, 32, both of Broken Arrow.

Lauren Wood, 31; Grant Edwards, 33, both of Owasso.

