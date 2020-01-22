(Tulsans unless indicated)

Chenoa Bailey, 29; Philip Motes, 28.

Brittany Holt, 25; Taylor Smith, 25.

Kathryn Sarver, 34; Andrew Terry, 29.

Rachel Smith, 28, of Bixby; Hayden Moore, 25, of McKinney, Texas.

