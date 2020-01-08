(Tulsans unless indicated)

Natalie Bowen, 48; Rodney Bowen, 48, both of Coweta.

Erica Burton, 36; Joseph Crispin, 32.

Cassie Dawson, 32, of Sand Springs; Richard Ferris Jr., 36.

Phoebe Hook, 20; Chavon Rodgers, 21.

Alyssa Juett, 22; Christopher Matthews Jr., 24, both of Stillwater.

Alexandria Lederman, 21; Cesar Salgado Garcia, 25.

Marissa Lewis, 26; John Latham, 27, both of Little Elm, Texas.

Mollie Lewis, 26; Jose Garces Campino, 29, both of Owasso.

Christina Mathis, 39; William Crenshaw, 53.

Hannah Porter-Hamilton, 21; Patrick McGee, 21.

Maria Roselle, 32; Martin Zaldivar, 30, both of New York.

Maria Ruvalcaba Hernandez, 29; Rodrigo Villalpando Garcia, 38, both of Broken Arrow.

Kari Sawyer, 40, of Tonkawa; John New, 42.

Brittaney Silas, 36; Charles Bowden, 47, of Irving, Texas.

Misty White, 38; Jarrod Cavner, 38, both of Broken Arrow.

