(Tulsans unless indicated)
Nancy Aguilar Martinez, 37; Roberto Coscatl Hernandez, 37.
Resia Balmer, 50; Mark Moore, 38.
Juliana Bendure, 18; Austin Swender-Wilcox, 18.
Tinisha Berry, 29; Cornelius Gentles, 27.
Wendy Charbonneau, 68; Jerry Muratore, 77, both of Broken Arrow.
Elizabeth Crowder, 28, of Kiefer; Brice Abbott, 31.
Liliana Ferrerosa, 65; Carlos Ferrerosa, 68.
Deborah Haas, 55; Sergio Hernandez, 47, both of Ridgecrest, Calif.
Annika Joki, 21; Connor Kluth, 19, both of Jenks.
Jillian Kacergis, 29; Wesley Kirk, 31, both of Englewood, Colo.
Kelly Killion, 58, of Fairland; John Clark, 58.
Barbara Mann, 58; Clinton Kearney, 55, both of Sand Springs.
Madonna Moore, 51; Robert Moore, 55, both of Broken Arrow.
Kristina Ray, 23; James Wright, 30.
Kasey Starkey, 35; Eric Richardson, 51.
Mikaila Stepp, 24; Nicholas Mercer, 23, both of Sand Springs.
Jennifer Wangsgard, 35; Buddy Weathers, 47, both of Skiatook.
Michael Workman, 33; Richard Maranon, 30, both of Sand Springs.
Laura Yost, 42; Justin Rannells, 43, both of Casper, Wyo.