(Tulsans unless indicated)
Stephanie Allen, 65; Patrick O’Connor, 67.
Crystal Alvizo, 24; Esteban Lopez, 24.
Vickie Bradley, 52; Isiah Keys Jr., 61, both of Broken Arrow.
Christina Brittle, 21; Austin Mitchell, 23.
Sherri Brown, 50; Jerry Hunter Jr., 49.
Victoria Corbitt, 21; Matthew Barnard, 22, both of Broken Arrow.
Kaitlyn Eaton, 30; Jacob Barber, 28.
Chaunicie Ehrlich, 24, of El Dorado, Calif.; Dylan Losh, 23.
Koni Faith, 30; James Doke, 33, both of Broken Arrow.
Rasheedah Fatihah, 36; Dominic Asberry, 55.
Madison Gray, 19, of Sand Springs; Dylon Waller, 22, of Sapulpa.
Megan Greenwalt, 31; Michael Simpson, 26, both of Broken Arrow.
Bethany Hapner, 33; Jacob Smarker, 32, both of Glenpool.
Kirsten Harper, 21; John Fisher, 23.
Kendra Hurst, 23; Aryss Bittencourt, 27.
Martha Izazaga Sanchez, 45; Sebastian Santiago Bautista, 39.
Jolene Knapp, 66; Lawrence Schmidt, 62, both of Broken Arrow.
Kelsey Leonard, 24; Joseph Gordon, 25.
Ashley Mayes, 32; Lonnie Horn, 44.
Emily Nigh, 31; David Wheeler III, 31.
Hannah Paradis, 25; Brent Bynum, 28.
Beulah Shook, 75; Herman Starrett, 83, of Sand Springs.
Randi Thesenvitz, 27; Jeramy Finney, 43.
Thoai Vo, 40, of Owasso; Duc Van, 51, of Binh Thanh, Vietnam.
Brittney Wofford, 35; Justin Wilson, 34, both of Broken Arrow.
Huazhen Yu, 27; Kalan Scallan, 32, of Broken Arrow.