(Tulsans unless indicated)

Denise Baeza, 38; Pamela Yim, 30, of Choctaw.

Jessica Basquez, 29; Phil Lee, 44.

Alice Bernabe, 27, of Owasso; Austin Alvis, 31, of Houston.

Rebecca Bliss, 20; Andrew Allen, 23, both of Owasso.

Lixiang Chen, 49; Christopher Robertson, 53.

Xiohanny Gamboa Mata, 30; Jose Morales Soto, 30.

Darla Hallheaphy, 24; Tyler Kost, 36, both of Broken Arrow.

Raimie Hoover, 21; Taylor McLaughlin, 23.

Karey Jackson, 24; Taylor Cannon, 29.

Sunny La, 32; Felix Ky, 35.

Cing Muang, 24; Mang Mang, 29, both of Jenks.

Vi Pham, 36; Leo Laga Bacalzo, 38, both of Oklahoma City.

Stacie Phillips, 49; Jessie Donaldson, 50, both of Checotah.

Kellie Quimby, 38; Clementino Cabrera Vasquez, 43.

Jenna Sanders, 28; Carl Little II, 28.

Kylie Slabby, 26; Christopher Rusk, 34.

Claire Thompson, 24; Barkley Wilson, 24.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you