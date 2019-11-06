(Tulsans unless indicated)

Monica Almazan, 22; Juan Torres De La O, 23.

Kelli Anderson, 30; Hunter Webb, 22, both of Broken Arrow.

Tara Branson, 29; Stephen Pitts, 29, both of Collinsville.

Brittany Brewer, 27; Corey Sango, 31.

Angela Bunner, 44; Kellie Alexander, 56.

Meridikian Cunningham, 24; Zacheriah Turner, 25, both of Broken Arrow.

Melissa Elliott, 45; Kelton Doremus, 34, both of Broken Arrow.

Ashlyn Gilbert, 27; Mark Fiegener, 28.

Catherine Hilton, 33; William Weber, 32.

Johnny Irons IV, 27; Matthew LaGrone, 27.

Donna Jones, 38; Steven Hollingshead, 50, both of Sand Springs.

Kaitlin Keiswetter, 32; Cody Linville, 29, both of Bristow.

Amy McCombs, 27; Luis Quiroz, 27.

Jennifer Mounce, 39; Raymond Cordova, 34, both of Broken Arrow.

Rebekah Ogle, 30; Rachel Lawrence, 23.

Carly Peterson, 24; Matthew Novozinsky, 29, both of Collinsville.

Alyssa Planer, 25; Dustin Absher, 34, both of Broken Arrow.

Shelby Russell, 26; Matthew Stott, 30, both of Seattle.

Tiffany Stroot, 35; Brett Owings, 31, both of Owasso.

Megan Sullivan, 27; Matthew Zuniga, 30, both of Bixby.

Kayla Swan, 27, of Houston; Michael Merritt, 28.

Kimberly Swan, 37; Geoffrey Washam, 45.

Sierra Thompson, 25; Hunter Bailey, 26.

Lequoyah Ward, 46; Lamar McCaskill, 46.

Dallas Whisenhunt, 30; John Thompson III, 27, both of Owasso.

Sandra Williams, 36, of Dallas; Jarett Johnson, 31.

