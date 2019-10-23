(Tulsans unless indicated)

Brittany Baize, 29; Logan Campbell, 34.

Tisha Blankenship, 49; Kevin Erickson, 41, both of Collinsville.

Shianna Bryan, 21; Paden Bailey, 22.

Tara Cain, 24; Matthew Harris, 25.

Kristyn Cegielski, 32; Vicente Arcos, 35, both of Naperville, Ill.

Shaina Clements, 35; Shawn Crandall, 38, both of Muskogee.

Zoey Cornwell, 22; Bryce Remington, 22, both of Glenpool.

Alyssa Davis, 19; Keegan McKibben, 20.

Mechelle Davison, 28; Christian Bradley, 28.

Taryn Eason, 24; Blake Vandegrift, 23.

Haley Ford, 26, of Fort Gibson; Joshua McElroy, 26, of Collinsville.

Kathey Frailey, 66; Billy Johnson, 69, both of Owasso.

Deanna Hamersley, 20; James Smith, 21, both of Broken Arrow.

DeAndre Hardin, 22; Amber Sterrenberg, 35, both of Yukon.

Kaitlyn Henson, 24; Jacob Tedstrom, 24, both of Owasso.

Cheryl Irons, 52; Reginald Williams, 47.

Cing Kim, 27; Gerardo Lopez, 31.

Ellysa Leuthold, 27; Victor Blanco, 27, both of Broken Arrow.

Kita Mooneyham, 31; Christopher Vaughn, 35, both of Niotaze, Kan.

Tanisha Pearson, 34; Mark Bell Jr., 40, both of Broken Arrow.

Mari Reed, 70; Jerry Arp, 74.

Kirstin Shea, 27; Richard Purtell II, 29, both of Bixby.

Megan Sherwood, 27; Christopher Thompson, 28, both of Sand Springs.

Heather Sterne, 34; Jeremy Strunk, 37, both of Owasso.

Nichole Tate, 27; Jordan Galvan, 29.

Amanda Zampounis, 21; Tyler Erter, 21.

