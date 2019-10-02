(Tulsans unless indicated)

Mariangela Altieri, 33; Pedro Avila Ferreira, 29, both of Broken Arrow.

Gwendolyn Bartleson, 51; Roger Flatt, 52, both of Mannford.

Taylor Berg, 26; Luther Pilant III, 33, both of Glenpool.

Dianna Boffer, 66; James Frye, 58.

Melissa Bowersock, 77; John Garrett, 82, both of Broken Arrow.

Lana Brown, 23; Zachary Webb, 24.

Shelby Crowe, 27; Matthew Bowen, 33.

Sharon Evans, 21; Jovante Pouncil, 23.

Daychell Givens, 26; Orlando Hugger, 28.

Alexa Grisham, 28; Kyle Miller, 28, both of Owasso.

Danni Harris, 30; Michael Murphy, 35.

Michelle Hiriart, 35; Michael Vogel, 34, both of Owasso.

Kelsi Hughes, 28; Mathew Witt, 32, both of Oologah.

Kori Kaiser, 28; Matthew Tria, 28, both of Sapulpa.

Kayla Lindsey, 31; Joseph Sixkiller, 34, both of Broken Arrow.

Erin Meeks, 29; Jayce Crowder, 27.

Megan Moore, 36; Thomas Moritz Jr., 33.

Cassie Mount, 19; Garrett Gouyd, 19, both of Sapulpa.

Corinne Mueller, 27; Daniel Schwane, 37.

Emily Mullenax, 27; Joshua McPherson, 25, both of Broken Arrow.

Kara Pinneo, 28; Zachary Knapp, 33, both of Jenks.

Emily Rainwater, 26; Travis Payne, 27, both of North Salt Lake, Utah.

Robin Rexroat, 38; Austin Harney, 33, both of Bixby.

Amy Rodriguez, 43; Clinton Jennings, 44.

Leticia Sarabia Avila, 23; Juan Esparza Coronado, 23.

Ashley Smail, 23; Erik Williams, 23.

Reatta Stafford, 30; Kevin Thompson, 29.

Christina Stockton, 45; John Turner, 46.

Dana Thomas, 27; Cameron Brittain, 30.

Yvette Trujillo, 25; Pablo Gonzalez Mendoza, 25.

Catherine Waldron, 36; Christian Colson, 26.

Tyreiha Walker, 24; Brandon Lewis, 24.

Brianna Wayman, 21; Alan Clark, 22, both of Owasso.

Shyanne Woolslayer, 25; Austin Chewning, 26, both of Bixby.

Cori Ziemanski, 28; Forrest Nell, 28, both of Jenks.

