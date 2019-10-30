(Tulsans unless indicated)

Kiley Brown, 25; Robert Kolodzej, 28.

Jasmine Joseph, 19; Stanley White, Jr., 20.

Karla Garay, 23; Jesus Sanchez, 26.

Tiffani Branch, 26; Cedrick Cherry, 28.

Shaunda Cottingim, 47; Michael Richardson Jr., 49, of Owasso.

Bailey Rundell, 23; John Guernsey, 23, both of Broken Arrow.

Lindsey Stogner, 37, of Glenpool; Jeremy Wright, 37, of Plano, Texas.

Ashley Salerno, 28; David Bradshaw, 29, both of Owasso.

Randi Jacob, 28; William Kinsey, 37, both of Sand Springs.

Allye Channel, 19; Christopher Ayers, 38.

Lindsey Womack, 31, of McAlester; William Hicks, 28.

Melissa Roesslein, 31; Nicholas Corcoran, 32.

Janice Beatty, 68; Charles Eye, 69.

Lauren Tyler, 22; Andrew Beach, 23.

Brittney McGhee, 25; Rusty Gillman, 30, both of Broken Arrow

Mindy Hobbs-Jayo, 32, of Lavaca, Arkansas; Daniel Crowley Jr., 40.

Sarah Gambrell, 26; Robert Richardson Jr., 26.

Rebecca Hutson, 19; Daniel Ogleton, 34.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you