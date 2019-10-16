(Tulsans unless indicated)
Dominique Adside, 22; Hillria McHenry Jr., 27.
Pauline Anderson, 23; Wilbert Grim, 25.
Claudia Avalos Rodriguez, 27; Ryan Kendrick, 29, both of Broken Arrow.
Kathryn Baldwin, 22, of Jenks; Jake Slayton, 24.
Latoya Ballard, 35, of Oklahoma City; George Tolbert, 31.
Meghan Barham, 26; Dakoda Goins, 28, both of Owasso.
Wanda Bell, 75; Paul Rhodes, 72, both of Broken Arrow.
Elizabeth Chissoe, 38; Ryan Reyes, 39.
Felicia Cornwell, 30, of Vinita; Jeremy Archer, 28, of Sand Springs.
Kelsie Crouch, 29; Paul McCurtain, 29.
Sarah Dimon, 37; Daniel Gentry, 38, both of Owasso.
Maria Duran Munoz, 26; Sergio Castillo Hernandez, 20.
Kaley Durland, 28; Cory Jobe, 31.
Jennifer Earnhardt, 37; Tyler Rose, 35, both of Broken Arrow.
Mariah Eccleston, 25; Christian Janke, 23.
Crystal Huey, 23; Malcolm Burns, 26.
Erin Jenkins, 27; Logan Hutson, 24.
Candice Ledbetter, 39; Paul Heavener, 37.
Lanie Luttrell, 23; Terrin Smith, 21, both of Sand Springs.
Mackenzie McClure, 21; Aaron Pinion, 25.
Courtny McFarland, 29; Aaron Drydale, 32, both of Broken Arrow.
Sara McGuire, 26; Austin McGinis, 29.
Mariah McLaughlin, 27; John Terrell, 36.
Ashley Medlock, 23; Anthony Chalupka, 24, both of Flower Mound, Texas.
Sherlly Mejia Castillo, 22; Javier Pazos Romero, 31.
Ryean Miller, 39; Larry Gwartney, 39, both of Jenks.
Audrey Mykeloff, 27, of Collinsville; Lucas Johnson, 38.
Jacy O’Dell, 25; Sherrod Donnelly, 28.
Maylin Posadas Bonilla, 24; Jose Arita Corrales, 26.
Roxana Renderos De Quijano, 46; Keith Shubert, 36, both of Owasso.
Tamera Shank, 53; Melissa Robinson, 54.
Rebecca Surratt, 46; Stephen Obermark, 53.
Ngai Them, 35; Thong Mang, 33.
Sharon Thompson, 50; John Shirley, 44, both of Owasso.
Amanda Watson, 27; Garrett Gibson, 31.
Megan Whitworth, 28, of Bixby; Luke Swanson, 28, of Broken Arrow.
Lauren Wirth, 24; Jessica Taber, 25.
Jennifer Wright, 37; Eric Hites, 33, both of Glenpool.