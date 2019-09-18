(Tulsans unless indicated)

Christian Atchley, 25; Joshua Barber, 29.

Blanca Aymacana Sangoquiza, 59; Marco Peiez Guayta, 61.

Bibeth Banares Vasquez, 41; Owen Cabrera, 38.

Alyssa Beard, 31; Ryan Schwegman, 33.

Maegan Bolin, 28; Patrick Bobo, 28, both of Sand Springs.

Ranita Butcher, 27; Moises Saldana Garcia, 27.

Guadalupe Campos Zepeda, 27; Jose Vega Aranda, 24.

Laura Caroselli, 27; Michael Smith, 30, both of Kansas City, Mo.

Doris Cooper, 79, of Owasso; Lawrence Powell, 78, of Richardson, Texas.

Amanda Crook, 28; Jorden Hamblen, 29, both of Sperry.

Janelle Davis, 25; John Bartlett, 25.

Sandra De La Rosa, 23; Josey Farmwald, 24.

Skylar Goodman, 24; Zachary Christopher, 23.

Jackee Grayum, 25; Christopher Rowan, 26, both of Broken Arrow.

Emalee Hanvey, 24; Jason Schouten, 29, both of Skiatook.

Haley Hildreth, 19; Devon Andrews, 21.

Lindsey House, 22; William Cluck, 23, both of Cleveland, Okla.

Shawng Htoi, 38; Synram Wadamhkong, 33.

Jamie Ketcherside, 36; Mikhail Zherebnenko, 39, both of Ramona.

Lindsay Krukowski, 28; Grant Kirby, 29, both of Prairie Village, Kan.

Megan Mullins, 25; Stephanie Ingram, 29.

Emily Myers, 31; Austin Smith, 27, both of Denver.

Molly Peyton, 26; Sean Rositano, 26, both of McKinney, Texas.

Cynthia Salinas, 23; Trevor Mitchell, 23.

Brittney Sprowles, 33; Bertrand Fox, 35.

Enma Umanzor Alvarado, 24; Roque Maldonado, 30.

Jani Wertin, 24; Rodolfo Paras, 28, of College Station, Texas.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you