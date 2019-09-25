(Tulsans unless indicated)

Sara Adibi, 34; Arya Adibi, 34.

Elizabeth Bailey, 27; Tyler Gasswint, 27.

Kera Booth, 22; Devin Taylor, 23.

Leigh Brinlee, 35; Jason Dorsey, 36.

Charisse Brown, 29; Eddie Taylor Jr., 33.

Ashley Buchanan, 33; Vincent Roemmich, 45, both of Broken Arrow.

Katelyn Capps, 22, of Owasso; Alexander Pearson, 22, of Collinsville.

Victoria Clay, 28; Christopher Inbody, 27, both of Broken Arrow.

Blake Conger, 23; Jacob Delaughter, 24, both of Bixby.

Jordan Fleming, 29; Cory Crosier, 30, of Sand Springs.

Jennette Heatherly, 32; Randall McIntosh, 33.

Danielle Huffman, 24; Lance Thoroughman, 26, both of Owasso.

Victoria Hurt, 23; Corwin Dugan, 28.

Ashlee Jones, 30; Jared Pecore, 30, both of Collinsville.

Anesha Kollie, 26; Brian Debose Jr., 29.

Laura Lara, 25; Cody Theriac, 26.

Alixandra Liiv, 36; D. Caplan, 37.

Amanda Little, 25, of Collinsville; Jonathan Scott, 30.

Laura Lopez Ramirez, 35; Alejandro Figueroa Anaya, 29.

Alexandra Marianos, 25; Anthony Minor, 25, both of Dallas.

Euvanda Marshall, 43; Carlos Duran Miguel, 30.

Dora Martinez, 51; Jorge Muniz Alonso, 38.

Brittany Mayes, 25; Dylan Glenn, 29, both of Bixby.

Taiyler McWhirt, 20; Austin Johnson, 21, both of Cleveland, Okla.

Samantha Meeker, 29; James Lopez, 31.

Phyllis Neighbors, 66; Rusty Cheadle, 57, both of Sperry.

Sydney Neri, 29; Jackie McCoy, 24.

Herlinda Pastor Vasquez, 28; Felicito Roque Zacarias, 24.

Jessica Prince, 36; Britton Caldwell, 36.

Tiffany Provenzano, 33; Lee Kowitz, 37.

Rosario Rios Limeta, 50; William Waldhour, 35.

Michelle Silva, 51, of Skiatook; Jeffrey Melone, 53.

Katie Stotts, 28; Noble Stone, 27, both of Pryor.

Rachelle Thiessen, 27; Darrell Shelton II, 31.

Krystal Tucker, 44; Michael Ingram, 41.

Micah Turnage, 25, of Bixby; Mitchell McCurdy, 31, of Broken Arrow.

Devan Wahl, 24; Jonathan Sparks, 29, both of Broken Arrow.

Melanie Zollars, 19; Mason Alexander, 22.

