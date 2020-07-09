Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CRAIG...ROGERS... NORTHERN DELAWARE...OTTAWA...NORTHEASTERN CREEK...MAYES...WAGONER... NORTHEASTERN OKMULGEE AND TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 900 AM CDT... AT 754 AM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 3 MILES EAST OF BLUEJACKET TO 4 MILES SOUTH OF FOYIL TO 5 MILES SOUTH OF KEYSTONE STATE PARK. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE... MIAMI... WAGONER... VINITA... BAXTER SPRINGS... JAY... PRYOR... OWASSO... BIXBY... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... COWETA... PRYOR CREEK... CATOOSA... GROVE... VERDIGRIS... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 203 AND 324. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR; NORTHEASTERN AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA.