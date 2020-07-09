SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 347 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS
BENTON
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA
CRAIG DELAWARE MAYES
NOWATA OTTAWA ROGERS
TULSA WASHINGTON OK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARTLESVILLE, BENTONVILLE, CLAREMORE,
GROVE, JAY, MIAMI, NOWATA, PRYOR, ROGERS, TULSA, AND VINITA.
Weather Alert
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CRAIG...ROGERS...
NORTHERN DELAWARE...OTTAWA...NORTHEASTERN CREEK...MAYES...WAGONER...
NORTHEASTERN OKMULGEE AND TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 900 AM CDT...
AT 754 AM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE
EXTENDING FROM 3 MILES EAST OF BLUEJACKET TO 4 MILES SOUTH OF FOYIL
TO 5 MILES SOUTH OF KEYSTONE STATE PARK. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 30
MPH.
WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS.
LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE...
TULSA... BROKEN ARROW...
SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE...
MIAMI... WAGONER...
VINITA... BAXTER SPRINGS...
JAY... PRYOR...
OWASSO... BIXBY...
SAPULPA... JENKS...
GLENPOOL... COWETA...
PRYOR CREEK... CATOOSA...
GROVE... VERDIGRIS...
THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 203 AND 324.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD
TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED
ROADWAYS.
&&
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR;
NORTHEASTERN AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA.
After speaking during a news conference, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, puts on his mask and watches as Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker updates Tulsans on news about the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
JOHN CLANTON/
Tulsa World
Staff Photographer
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks during a press conference updating Tulsans on the current COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Mayor G.T. Bynum says he shouldn’t have to order Tulsans to wear a mask but will soon if soaring COVID-19 cases don’t slow, with the county’s top health official holding off on that recommendation a few days to confirm whether the trend is here to stay.
Bynum said Wednesday that this week is the first time hospital leaders have expressed concern to him about what might happen to capacity if the upward trajectory goes on uninterrupted. Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, said he will ask local municipalities to implement face covering orders if the exponential rise in cases continues as expected over the next few days.
Both urged residents to take the simple measure of voluntarily wearing a face covering to help protect others and keep the economy open.
Bynum said he views a mask mandate as a last resort to preserve hospital capacity before potentially considering rolling back to an earlier phase of reopening. But the mayor feels it shouldn’t come down to his ordering Tulsans to wear masks.
“Throughout this you’ve had that tension back and forth between public health and the economy,” Bynum said. “When it comes to wearing a mask, this is one of those things where it benefits both.
“Because if people don’t wear masks and this virus continues to spread, then we will be faced with a situation where we have to again talk about rolling back the reopening measures that have gone in place and that will unquestionably hurt our local economy.”
Wednesday marked the fifth consecutive day that Oklahoma’s seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases set a record, now at 525 per day after 673 were reported for Tuesday. Tulsa County’s seven-day average hit 147 cases per day after 206 were reported for Tuesday, nearing its recent peak average of 148 on June 25.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been streaking upward since mid-June. There were 453 hospitalizations on Tuesday. Oklahoma’s peak is 497 on March 31 — the first time the state began publishing that data.
Tulsa County residents hospitalized for the coronavirus are at all-time highs in the lower 80s, according to the Tulsa Health Department’s online dashboard.
“Give us a couple more days (before recommending mask orders) to make sure that the trends are going in the direction that we think they’re going,” Dart said.
Bynum said overall hospital capacity in Tulsa remains strong but that hospital leaders now are expressing some concern about the future on the current trajectory.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Wednesday evening that 19% of intensive care unit beds statewide were available Tuesday. There were reportedly 185 of 1,000 open, according to a bed survey with an 83% response rate.
There were 1,441 medical-surgical beds available of 6,037, or near 24% open.
Available capacity is trending downward from highs in the mid-40% for ICU beds and low 50% for medical-surgical beds in April.
Jamie Calkins, an OSU Medical Center spokesperson, in an email stated that 10 of its 125 overflow units for COVID-19 in Tulsa are outfitted, of which eight are occupied by positive patients. She said another 40 beds can be “quickly converted” when needed.
“We are working with the State to monitor COVID numbers so that we can outfit the other rooms,” Calkins wrote in a statement.
The state’s contract with OSU Med for the overflow beds is in its most recent 30-day lease, which runs from June 23 to July 22, Calkins said.
The Norman City Council voted 8-1 on Tuesday night to immediately enact a mandatory mask policy.
The Stillwater City Council will consider a face coverings mandate during a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
