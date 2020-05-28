Buildings

Tulsa federal judges will require visitors to the downtown courthouse to wear masks beginning Friday, while most trials and hearings will continue to be delayed through at least June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, approved Thursday by the four U.S. district judges for the Northern District of Oklahoma, keeps other deadlines for motions, responses and the like in effect.

While the courthouse has been open during the pandemic, its operations have been severely limited. Masks will be provided to those who don’t have one.

Judges may make exceptions in cases where a defendant seeks to plead guilty or is scheduled to be sentenced. Hearings in those cases can be held in-person or by video.

On-site criminal hearings or jury trials may be held at the discretion of the judge, “if the interests of justice outweigh the safety risks,” according to the order.

Magistrate judges will continue to conduct preliminary criminal proceedings.

The federal courthouse/post office is located at 333 W. Fourth St.

While the order also cancels naturalization ceremonies through June, it does permit grand jury proceedings to resume effective June 1. No grand jury indictments have been issued since mid-March, about the same time that the coronavirus began to appear in the Tulsa area.

Court employees will also be required to wear a mask when away from their personal office or workstation. The mask requirement is for visitors to the third or fourth floors of the courthouse building, where courtrooms, jury rooms and the court clerk’s office are located.

Visitors and court staff should also adhere to social distancing guidelines, remaining six feet apart, according to the order.

Elevators shall be limited to four persons, the order states.

“The court plans to resume on-site hearings and a limited number of trials in July 2020, subject to the status of the local COVID-19 infection rate,” according to the order.

