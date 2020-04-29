4/29 city presser

City officials give an update on COVID-19 during a Wednesday, April 29, 2020 press conference. The city broadcast the press conference, conducted in a Zoom meeting online, via Facebook Live.

Mayor G.T. Bynum on Wednesday said that as the city's shelter in place order expires after Thursday, residents must find a path between life in February and extreme social distancing.

"We have to find somewhere in between those two extremes," he said during a city briefing on Wednesday.

He said guidelines established by Gov. Kevin Still will be enforced by Tulsa police and the Tulsa Health Department.

Those guidelines include no social gatherings of more than 10 people and best practices for various businesses. 

He said that if a business does not adhere to best practices and becomes a source of a COVID-19 outbreak, the city reserves the right to "shut it down entirely."

"The very simple rule of thumb here is the less people you come in contact with, the less chance you have to contract this virus," he said.

He also said city special event permits will not be issued until at least May 15. 

The state's guidelines for specific businesses can be found here

Watch the briefing here or via the official Facebook Live stream.

Bynum announced last week that he would not extend Tulsa's shelter-in-place order beyond April 30 after Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a phased-in reopening of the state beginning Friday and running through June. 

The state has met the White House guidelines for a phased-in reopening, Stitt said. 

Stitt said Tuesday that the number of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma has decreased despite an increase in testing.

“We are testing significantly — significantly — more people each week, so we are going to continue to still find cases in Oklahoma,” Stitt said.

In response to the governor's plan, Bynum said the timing was not ideal but it would be unfair to require Tulsans to follow shelter-in-place mandates while similar guidelines in surrounding municipalities were lifted. 

“While I am disappointed that Tulsans were not given the opportunity to position our city at a level of safety recommended by federal authorities,” Bynum said, “I am grateful we have made as much progress as we have, and we have given our health care system the chance it needed to manage the prolonged pandemic event.

“It isn’t ideal, but I know Tulsans will make the best of the circumstances that have been handed to us. That is what we always do.”

