Local city and health officials Wednesday nearly begged those who planned to attend President Donald Trump’s political rally and other public gatherings this weekend to wear masks and take other safety precautions to minimize the impact on COVID-19 cases.

Mayor G.T. Bynum, during a noon press briefing at Tulsa Police headquarters, said he welcomed the rallies and other weekend events, with one major caveat:

“If you are going to go this weekend ... we strongly ask you to follow Doctor Dart’s advice,” Bynum said, referring to Tulsa County Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart.

Dart said Wednesday that while the local hospitals were in good shape in terms of available bed space and other equipment, he urged the public to wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing as the city experiences the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases ever.

Tulsa County, Dart said, had seen cases spike by 116% in the last week.

Dart has repeatedly said he would like the Trump rally to be postponed to a later date due to record COVID-19 numbers being reported in Tulsa County.

Bynum, meanwhile, said while he was concerned about the impact of the public events on COVID-19 new case numbers, he believed the city has proved it can halt the spread of the virus if it follows strict safety protocol, including wearing masks.

He said it was an honor for a president to visit Tulsa, something that hasn’t occurred in about 20 years.

“To have the president of the United States pick this city as the city that he wants to come to highlight that we handled (the pandemic) the right way and that Tulsans are handling reopening the right way, I don’t care if you are a Republican, Democrat, or an independent, that’s a tremendous honor for our city to be highlighted in that way,” Bynum said.

The mayor said he would greet Trump at the airport when he arrives in Tulsa, but otherwise will be spending the day with Tulsa Police.

