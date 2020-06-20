Jack Graham, Mayor G.T. Bynum's aide, announced his resignation in a tweet Saturday as the mayor welcomed President Donald Trump at Tulsa International Airport.
Graham, who previously interned with Bynum's office the summer of 2017 and joined his staff not long before historic flooding in 2019, said he felt "ineffective" and resigned over the handling of Trump's campaign visit to the BOK Center.
"(Bynum) needs to be surrounded by people, any leader needs to be surrounded by people, dedicated to supporting his work," Graham said. "And I just can't do that."
A spokesperson for the mayor's office confirmed Graham had resigned and said Bynum "wishes him well."
Graham said he felt the working relationship became strained when both he and the mayor started isolating at the COVID-19 pandemic's outset. But as the mayor's office returned to normal operations, amid nationwide unrest and preparations for Trump's visit, Graham said he decided to leave.
Posting his resignation Saturday as the rally neared was an attempt to make his voice heard, he said, because his job as an aide typically meant he was a silent team member.
"I felt like it was a significant time," Graham said. "I don't speak my own opinion, I represent G.T. And I wanted people to know I don't agree. It was more of a stand for myself."
Although he supports welcoming the president to town, Graham said he felt "not enough was done" to reduce the risk of COVID-19's spread at the event. He added the rally wasn't Bynum's decision alone, but said he would have resigned from any other party, be that the BOK Center's management. Gov. Kevin Stitt's office or the Trump campaign, under the circumstances.
"We could have been more firm on the Trump campaign abiding by the CDC's guidelines for social distancing," Graham said. "I can't support my former boss anymore.
"I had someone advise me, a basic test for any decision is 'Is anyone going to die because of this decision.' And unfortunately, people are going to die for decisions people have made."
Graham didn't serve in an advising role, but said he had plenty of face time with the mayor and thought Bynum respected his thoughts on issues.
Having been Bynum's aide when flooding threatened levees in west Tulsa a year ago, Graham said the decision-making process for the rally was vastly different. During the flooding, Graham said the daily press conferences and work in the emergency operations center led to a "proactive" mayor's office. Bynum made decisions based on data and was prepared as the crisis evolved.
At COVID-19's outset, Graham said the mayor "did an incredible job communicating and making correct decisions."
"(Bynum) shut down the city and declared a civil emergency," Graham said. "He did things no other mayor has had to do before. Then recently, it kind of feels like we just lost our way."
Graham said he thinks the city handled early June unrest well, but in the leadup to Trump's visit the mayor's office "burned bridges" with community partners previously relied on for support.
Saturday's tweet was an attempt to be professional and transparent about his decision, and Graham said he doesn't have a new job lined up. Despite his leaving the staff, Graham said he remains supportive of Bynum and the work he's done and what's to come.
"I think there's amazing people on his team," Graham said. "He's very empathetic and he loves Tulsa. For him, the only thing he wants to do right now is be mayor of Tulsa and be the best mayor he could be. I just unfortunately can't be a part of that team."