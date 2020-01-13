With a group of community activists and local leaders set to hold a news conference Monday calling for an end to the city's participation in the "Live PD" television show, Mayor G.T. Bynum is holding firm in his belief that the program is a helpful tool for citizens to see what officers face every day.
“My concern is this: I have seen in the last year how two people viewing one police encounter can have completely different understandings of what that encounter was,” Bynum said Friday. “And I think that every Tulsan ought to be able to, if they want to, to see what our officers have to deal with and view it from their own perspective, not rely on what somebody else told them through their perspectives, but to see it for themselves.
“I know that there are some people who love it, and there are some people who hate it, but they get to make up their own mind by seeing it.”
"Live PD" is a popular television show that films police officers from around the country as they respond to calls.
Monday’s 11 a.m. news conference outside of City Hall was organized by Demanding a JUSTulsa and ACTION, local organizations pressing the mayor to rescind the agreement. The groups also intend to use the event to continue urging the mayor to include the public throughout the selection process for a new police chief.
Chief Chuck Jordan is retiring effective Feb. 1. Seven internal candidates have applied for the job.
City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and state Rep. Regina Goodwin are among those scheduled to speak at the news conference.
In a letter sent to Bynum on Friday, Hall-Harper and Goodwin said north Tulsa residents have been unequivocal in calling for the city to end its agreement “with the A&E network’s discriminatory, racist 'Live PD' television program.”
“The renewal of this contract is a blight on our city, citizens and police force,” the letter states. “It profits a private entity at the expense of the humanity and trust of communities most directly impacted by policing and must be terminated immediately and permanently.”
The letter also was signed by state Sen. Kevin Matthews and state Rep. Monroe Nichols and is supported by more than 100 local residents.
Bynum said he empathizes with those concerned that some people appearing on "Live PD" are in vulnerable positions, but he noted that the Police Department has the ability to restrict coverage if it thinks it’s appropriate to do so.
“They only film in the public domain,” the mayor said. “So this is not something only 'Live PD' has the ability to do. Anybody could walk up and record someone who is in a difficult situation.”
Bynum said he believes it is impossible to truly appreciate and understand the range of situations Tulsa police officers deal with every day until you see it.
“This is just one other way for people to access that,” he said.
Bynum held three town hall meetings last week to hear what residents would like to see from the next police chief and the Police Department. Several speakers at those meetings called for the public to have the chance to interview candidates. Others called for him to end the city’s participation in "Live PD."
The letter to Bynum also suggests that residents have a role in narrowing the candidate field and that the mayor look nationwide for the next chief.
“For the past two years, our constituents have asked you to respond to their legitimate concerns about policing. The police-involved killings of Terence Crutcher, Joshua Harvey and other unarmed persons of color and the lack of accountability for their deaths opened deep fissures of mistrust with the very police officers who have taken an oath to protect and serve them,” the letter states. “To mend these wounds, we and our constituents expect you to continue to hear and respond to their requests. To date, you have been responsive, and we look forward to a continued partnership.”
Bynum, citing a strong field of internal candidates, has said repeatedly that he thinks it is likely he will select someone from within the department to be the next police chief. He has not, however, ruled out an external search.
The mayor has said he does not believe it would be appropriate to have the candidates for police chief be questioned in a town hall forum, though he is working with his staff to come up with a format in which stakeholders from throughout the community could be involved.
“I think we are getting close on kind of a second round of what it would all look like that would be more publicly accessible,” Bynum said.
The internal candidates who have applied to be the next police chief are Maj. Luther Breashears, Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks, Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish, Maj. Wendell Franklin, 911 Center Director Matthew Kirkland, Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen, and Maj. Laurel Roberts.